Colorado vs. Washington: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Colorado

Current Records: Washington 12-8; Colorado 15-4

What to Know

The #23 Colorado Buffaloes are 2-7 against the Washington Huskies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Colorado will stay at home another game and welcome Washington at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 66-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 15 of last year.

Colorado entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 78-56 margin over the Washington State Cougars. Colorado got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was F Lucas Siewert out in front posting a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Washington needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Thursday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-66 to the Utah Utes. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Jaden McDaniels (14), F Isaiah Stewart (13), F Hameir Wright (12), and F Nahziah Carter (10).

Colorado's win lifted them to 15-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if the Buffaloes can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last nine games against Colorado.