Colorado vs. Washington: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colorado vs. Washington basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Colorado
Current Records: Washington 12-8; Colorado 15-4
What to Know
The #23 Colorado Buffaloes are 2-7 against the Washington Huskies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Colorado will stay at home another game and welcome Washington at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 66-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 15 of last year.
Colorado entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 78-56 margin over the Washington State Cougars. Colorado got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was F Lucas Siewert out in front posting a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Washington needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Thursday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-66 to the Utah Utes. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Jaden McDaniels (14), F Isaiah Stewart (13), F Hameir Wright (12), and F Nahziah Carter (10).
Colorado's win lifted them to 15-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if the Buffaloes can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last nine games against Colorado.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Washington 66 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Washington 64 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 12, 2019 - Washington 77 vs. Colorado 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Washington 82 vs. Colorado 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Washington 72 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 09, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 85 vs. Colorado 83
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 80
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Colorado 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home