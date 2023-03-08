The No. 8 seed Washington Huskies will try to beat the No. 9 seed Colorado Buffaloes for the third time this season when they square off in the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Washington beat Colorado by 10 points at home and added a 75-72 win on the road in January. The Huskies and Buffaloes finished with identical records to tie for eighth place, but Washington got the No. 8 seed due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Wednesday afternoon's winner will face top-seeded UCLA on Thursday.

Washington vs. Colorado spread: Washington +2

Washington vs. Colorado over/under: 137 points

Washington vs. Colorado money line: Washington +122, Colorado -145

Why Washington can cover

Washington already proved oddsmakers wrong twice this season when these teams met, as the Huskies covered the spread in both games. They were 1-point home underdogs in their 73-63 win on Dec. 4, and they were 9.5-point road underdogs in their 75-72 victory on Jan. 19. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. poured in 25 points in the second meeting, while junior center Braxton Meah posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Brooks has been one of the top players in the conference this season, averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He is facing a Colorado team that lost four of its final six games of the regular season, with three of those losses coming by double digits. Washington has won and covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams, and the Huskies are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado faced a taxing schedule at the end of the regular season, with three straight losses coming against Arizona, USC and UCLA. The Buffaloes were able to get back on track with a 69-60 win over Utah on Saturday, taking an early lead and never trailing again. Junior guard Nique Clifford notched a double-double with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, while Julian Hammond III and Tristan da Silva each scored 15 points.

The Buffaloes are playing without co-leading scorer KJ Simpson (15.9 points per game) due to mononucleosis, but da Silva is also averaging 15.9 points. Despite the recent losses, Colorado has still covered the spread in four of its last five games. Washington is 3-6 in its last nine games, and it will have trouble beating the Buffaloes as an underdog for the third time this season.

