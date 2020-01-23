Colorado vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colorado vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ Colorado
Current Records: Washington State 12-7; Colorado 14-4
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #23 Colorado Buffaloes at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Washington State should still be feeling good after a win, while Colorado will be looking to right the ship.
The Cougars strolled past the Oregon State Beavers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 89-76. It was another big night for G Isaac Bonton, who had 34 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.
The top scorer for Colorado was G McKinley Wright IV (15 points).
Washington State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Washington State got away with a 76-74 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Buffaloes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 14-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won seven out of their last ten games against Washington State.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Washington State 76 vs. Colorado 74
- Jan 10, 2019 - Colorado 92 vs. Washington State 60
- Feb 15, 2018 - Washington State 73 vs. Colorado 69
- Jan 18, 2018 - Colorado 82 vs. Washington State 73
- Mar 08, 2017 - Colorado 73 vs. Washington State 63
- Feb 12, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington State 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Washington State 91 vs. Colorado 89
- Mar 09, 2016 - Colorado 80 vs. Washington State 56
- Feb 11, 2016 - Colorado 88 vs. Washington State 81
- Jan 23, 2016 - Colorado 75 vs. Washington State 70
