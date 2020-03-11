Colorado vs. Washington State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Colorado

Regular Season Records: Washington State 15-16; Colorado 21-10

Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; Washington State 11-21

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in the first game of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Colorado is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The Buffaloes were just a three-ball shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 74-72 to the Utah Utes. Guard Tyler Bey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Arizona State Sun Devils took down Washington State 83-74 this past Saturday. Forward CJ Elleby wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cougars and played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-19 shooting.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Colorado against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Colorado ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 13.3 on average. But the Cougars enter the contest with 15.1 takeaways on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Colorado have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington State.