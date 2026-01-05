Teams coming off big wins clash when the Columbia Lions battle the Cornell Big Red in a key Ivy League opener on Monday afternoon. Columbia is coming off a 106-51 win over Penn State-Abington on Wednesday, while Cornell rolled to a 133-65 victory over Alfred State on Friday. The Lions (11-3), who finished eighth in the league last year at 1-13, are 4-3 on the road this season. The Big Red (7-6), who finished second in the Ivy in 2024-25 at 9-5, are 4-0 on their home court this year.

Tipoff from Newman Arena in Ithaca, N.Y., is set for 5 p.m. ET. Cornell leads the all-time series 100-81, including wins in each of the last nine meetings. Cornell is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Columbia vs. Cornell odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 169.5. Before making any Cornell vs. Columbia picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Columbia vs. Cornell 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Cornell vs. Columbia:

Columbia vs. Cornell spread: Cornell -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Columbia vs. Cornell over/under: 169.5 points Columbia vs. Cornell money line: Columbia +117, Cornell -139 Columbia vs. Cornell picks: See picks at SportsLine Columbia vs. Cornell streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Columbia vs. Cornell picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (168.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last six meetings between the teams.

The model projects the Lions to have three players register 12.6 points or more, led by Kenny Noland's projected 19.2 points. The Big Red, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 14.7 or more points, led by Cooper Noard, who is projected to score 22.3 points. The model projects a combined total of 171 points as the Over clears in well over 54% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 70% of the time.

So who wins Cornell vs. Columbia, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time?