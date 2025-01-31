Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Harvard 6-11, Columbia 11-6

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Columbia is 0-10 against Harvard since February of 2019 but things could change on Friday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.

Columbia is headed into Friday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 93-78 to Penn. The Lions didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Harvard suffered their biggest defeat since January 6, 2024 on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Harvard lost to Yale, and Harvard lost bad. The score wound up at 84-55. The Crimson have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Harvard, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Columbia has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Columbia came up short against Harvard when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 80-75. Can Columbia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Harvard has won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last 6 years.