Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Lafayette 1-8, Columbia 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will be playing at home against the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Columbia unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 79-71 to the Big Red. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Lafayette in their matchups with Cornell: they've now lost three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Lions to 6-3 and the Wildcats to 6-3.

Going forward, Columbia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Columbia is a big 8-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Lafayette has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Columbia.