Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Columbia and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead LIU 41-25.

Columbia entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will LIU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: LIU 0-3, Columbia 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LIU Sharks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Columbia Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. LIU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

LIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 78-58 loss at the hands of the Bruins. LIU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.3% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, LIU had strong showings from Terell Strickland, who scored 18 points along with 5 assists, and Eric Acker, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Columbia waltzed into Saturday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 78-73 win over the Owls.

The Sharks' defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Lions, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

While only Columbia took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Tuesday, Columbia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be LIU's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LIU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Columbia is a big 12-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 155 points.

