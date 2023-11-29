Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-5, Columbia 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will be playing at home against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Loyola Maryland is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Columbia will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Columbia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 75-56 margin over the Black Bears. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% better than the opposition, as Columbia's was.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds couldn't handle the Tigers on Saturday and fell 78-70.

Loyola Maryland's defeat came about despite a quality game from Alonso Faure, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. D'Angelo Stines was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Lions to 5-2 and the Black Bears to 4-4.

Looking forward, Columbia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Columbia is a big 7.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

