2nd Quarter Report

Columbia is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They are fully in control with a 75-56 lead over Maine.

Columbia entered the contest having won five straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it six, or will Maine step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Maine 4-3, Columbia 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Columbia Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Maine will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.9% better than the opposition, a fact Maine proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 70-59.

Maine can attribute much of their success to Peter Filipovity, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaden Clayton, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Columbia had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 33.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Sharks.

The Black Bears now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Maine took their win against Columbia when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 93-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maine since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Maine is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Columbia has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Maine.

Nov 18, 2022 - Maine 93 vs. Columbia 70

Dec 04, 2021 - Columbia 77 vs. Maine 66

Jan 02, 2020 - Maine 75 vs. Columbia 72

Dec 30, 2017 - Columbia 83 vs. Maine 71

Jan 02, 2017 - Columbia 98 vs. Maine 73

Injury Report for Columbia

Injury Report for Maine

Keelan Steele: Out (Leg)

No Injury Information