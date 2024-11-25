Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-7, Columbia 7-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will face off against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Lions' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

On Saturday, everything went Columbia's way against Stony Brook as Columbia made off with an 82-63 win.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa was nothing short of spectacular: he went 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points. The match was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kenny Noland, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Columbia was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. couldn't handle Marist on Saturday and fell 54-49. The contest marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Columbia's victory bumped their record up to 7-0. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Columbia just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 40.9% of their field goals this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Columbia came up short against New Hamp. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 80-71. Will Columbia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Columbia and New Hamp. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.