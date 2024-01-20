Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Princeton 14-1, Columbia 9-6

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Princeton Tigers and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Columbia took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Princeton, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Big Green at home as they won 76-58.

Meanwhile, Columbia managed to keep up with Yale until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Lions suffered a grim 89-70 defeat to the Bulldogs. Columbia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 14-1 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Princeton and Columbia are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Princeton's way against Columbia in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Princeton made off with a 88-66 victory. With Princeton ahead 47-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.