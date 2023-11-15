Who's Playing

SUNY-Delhi Broncos @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: SUNY-Delhi 0-0, Columbia 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will host the SUNY-Delhi Broncos to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 15th at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SUNY-Delhi were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 27 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, SUNY-Delhi finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Columbia finished with a dismal 7-22 record.