The Friday college basketball schedule gets underway when the New Haven Chargers of the NEC host the Columbia Lions of the Ivy League. This is the first game of the year for Columbia, while New Haven lost its opener to UConn 79-55 on Monday. Columbia is coming off a 12-15 season (1-13 Ivy), while this is New Haven's first season playing at. the Division-I level.

Tipoff from the Hazell Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Lions are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Columbia vs. New Haven odds, while the over/under is 151.5. Before making any New Haven vs. Columbia picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,200 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated New Haven vs. Columbia 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Columbia vs. New Haven:

Columbia vs. New Haven spread: Columbia -6.5 Columbia vs. New Haven over/under: 151.5 points Columbia vs. New Haven money line: Columbia -280, New Haven +225 Columbia vs. New Haven picks: See picks at SportsLine Columbia vs. New Haven streaming: NEC Front Row

How to make New Haven vs. Columbia picks

SportsLine's model has simulated New Haven vs. Columbia 10,000 times and it is going Under on the total. The teams combine for just 136 points, and neither team has a player projected to score more than 13 points in the simulations. Though there aren't many trends to consider yet this season, New Haven did go Under in its only matchup against UConn.

The model also says one side hits in more than 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's men's college basketball picks.

So who wins New Haven vs. Columbia, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,200 on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.