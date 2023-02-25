Who's Playing
Brown @ Columbia
Current Records: Brown 13-12; Columbia 7-20
What to Know
The Brown Bears' road trip will continue as they head to Francis S. Levien Gymnasium at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Columbia Lions. Columbia should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.
Brown has to be hurting after a devastating 90-69 defeat at the hands of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Columbia beat the Dartmouth Big Green 71-65 on Saturday.
Brown had enough points to win and then some against Columbia in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their game 97-85. Will Brown repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brown have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Brown 97 vs. Columbia 85
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brown 81 vs. Columbia 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Brown 93 vs. Columbia 74