Who's Playing

Brown @ Columbia

Current Records: Brown 13-12; Columbia 7-20

What to Know

The Brown Bears' road trip will continue as they head to Francis S. Levien Gymnasium at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Columbia Lions. Columbia should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Brown has to be hurting after a devastating 90-69 defeat at the hands of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Columbia beat the Dartmouth Big Green 71-65 on Saturday.

Brown had enough points to win and then some against Columbia in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their game 97-85. Will Brown repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brown have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.