Who's Playing

Brown @ Columbia

Current Records: Brown 13-12; Columbia 7-20

What to Know

The Brown Bears will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Francis S. Levien Gymnasium at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. The Columbia Lions will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brown found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-69 punch to the gut against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Columbia beat the Dartmouth Big Green 71-65 on Saturday.

Brown is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Brown had enough points to win and then some against Columbia in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 97-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bears since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 9-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brown have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.