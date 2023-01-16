Who's Playing

Cornell @ Columbia

Current Records: Cornell 13-4; Columbia 6-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Cornell Big Red will be on the road. Cornell and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at noon ET on Monday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Big Red won both of their matches against Columbia last season (88-75 and 78-64) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Cornell and the Yale Bulldogs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Cornell wrapped it up with a 94-82 win at home.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Columbia this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 73-51 walloping at the Harvard Crimson's hands.

Cornell is now 13-4 while the Lions sit at 6-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Big Red come into the contest boasting the 11th most points per game in college basketball at 83.9. Less enviably, Columbia has only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cornell have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.