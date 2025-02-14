All eight Ivy League teams are in action on Friday, with the Dartmouth Big Green vs. Columbia Lions matchup tipping off the conference's slate of games. Dartmouth (10-10) has won six of its last nine games and is 4-3 in Ivy League play, while Columbia (12-8) won on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak and is 1-6 within the conference. The all-time series between these two dates back to 1905, with Columbia holding the head-to-head edge with a 117-108 record. However, the Big Green prevailed in the last meeting, 95-89, on Feb. 1.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H. The Big Green are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Dartmouth vs. Columbia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before entering any Columbia vs. Dartmouth picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Columbia vs. Dartmouth:

Dartmouth vs. Columbia spread: Dartmouth -1.5

Dartmouth vs. Columbia over/under: 161.5 points

Dartmouth vs. Columbia money line: Big Green -131, Lions +111

COL: The Lions are 8-10 against the spread

DART: The Big Green are 12-6 against the spread

Dartmouth vs. Columbia picks:

Why Dartmouth can cover

Recent spread trends overwhelmingly favor Dartmouth, which has covered in five of its last six games. As for Columbia, it has suffered four straight ATS defeats and is just 2-5 versus the spread on the road this season. Dartmouth's season-long spread record of 12-6 is the second-best in the Ivy League, and the Big Green are among the top 20 cover percentages in all of Division I. Dartmouth also has numerous advantages on the court, starting with its proficiency from beyond the arc.

After ranking 222nd in the nation in made 3-pointers per game a year ago, Dartmouth has fully embraced shooting from deep this year. It makes the seventh-most 3-pointers per game in the nation and does it with a high efficiency, knocking down over 37% of attempts. Each of the team's six leading scorers shoot over 35% on 3-pointers, so it's often pick your poison for defenses on who to leave open. This strength just happens to play into Columbia's weakness as the Lions give up 38.2% from beyond the arc, which is the sixth-highest percentage in all of college basketball.

Why Columbia can cover

Columbia's highly advanced offense that relies on ball movement can befuddle opponents as just about every Lion on the court can find the open man with the pass. The teams ranks 11th in the country in assists per game, with four different players ranking among the top 17 of the Ivy League in assists per game. That's a bad omen for a Dartmouth defense which has taken a step back recently as the Big Green are allowing an average of 78 points over their last six games, after giving up 72 ppg over their first 14 contests.

Coach Jim Engles' squad should also be able to generate extra possessions as it's 9.7 steals per game in Ivy League play top the conference. Columbia has posted double-digit steals in each of its last four games and forced at least 14 turnovers in each game of this stretch. Meanwhile, Dartmouth has just two games all season with double-digit steals and often ends up with a negative margin in turnover differential. In conference play this season, Dartmouth both commits the most turnovers on offense and forces the fewest turnovers on defense.

How to make Columbia vs. Dartmouth picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Dartmouth vs. Columbia 10,000 times and is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 152 points.

So who wins Columbia vs. Dartmouth, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?