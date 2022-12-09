Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Columbia

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 4-6; Columbia 4-8

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are on the road again on Friday and play against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Knights should still be riding high after a win, while Columbia will be looking to regain their footing.

After constant struggles on the road, Fairleigh Dickinson has finally found some success away from home. They had enough points to win and then some against the Saint Joseph's Hawks this past Saturday, taking their matchup 97-80. Fairleigh Dickinson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Grant Singleton, who had 24 points, and guard Demetre Roberts, who had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Columbia came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Tuesday, falling 73-66.

Fairleigh Dickinson's victory brought them up to 4-6 while the Lions' loss pulled them down to 4-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.