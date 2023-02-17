Who's Playing
Harvard @ Columbia
Current Records: Harvard 12-12; Columbia 6-19
What to Know
The Columbia Lions will be returning home after a five-game road trip. The Lions and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
There's no need to mince words: Columbia lost to the Yale Bulldogs this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-68.
Meanwhile, Harvard came up short against the Pennsylvania Quakers this past Saturday, falling 80-72.
The losses put Columbia at 6-19 and Harvard at 12-12. Columbia is 5-13 after losses this season, the Crimson 8-3.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Harvard have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Harvard 73 vs. Columbia 51
- Feb 18, 2022 - Harvard 62 vs. Columbia 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Harvard 91 vs. Columbia 82