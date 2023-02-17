Who's Playing

Harvard @ Columbia

Current Records: Harvard 12-12; Columbia 6-19

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Harvard and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Crimson came up short against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday, falling 80-72.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Columbia lost to the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-68.

Harvard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Harvard at 12-12 and Columbia at 6-19. The Crimson are 8-3 after losses this year, the Lions 5-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.85

Odds

The Crimson are a big 9-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Harvard have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.