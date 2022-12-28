Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Columbia

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 5-7; Columbia 5-9

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Columbia Lions at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hawks were expected to lose against the Temple Owls last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Maryland-Eastern Shore walked away with an 86-78 win. It took eight tries, but they can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They can attribute much of their success to forward Nathaniel Pollard Jr., who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds along with five assists, and guard Da'Shawn Phillip, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Columbia didn't have too much trouble with the Lafayette Leopards on the road two weeks ago as they won 57-45.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. If their 7-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is now 5-7 while Columbia sits at 5-9. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland-Eastern Shore is 32nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.