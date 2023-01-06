Who's Playing

Princeton @ Columbia

Current Records: Princeton 10-4; Columbia 6-10

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Princeton and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday the Tigers capped 2022 off with a 69-66 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but on Saturday Columbia capped 2022 off with a 62-60 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

Princeton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-0-1 ATS in away games but only 5-6-1 all in all.

Princeton is now 10-4 while Columbia sits at 6-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.