Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Columbia

Current Records: UMass Lowell 1-0; Columbia 0-1

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will take on the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The River Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while Columbia will be looking to right the ship.

The sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown UMass Lowell laid on the Fisher College Falcons.

Meanwhile, a victory for Columbia just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, falling 75-35.

UMass Lowell's win brought them up to 1-0 while Columbia's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The River Hawks rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 65.8 on average. Less enviably, the Lions are stumbling into the game with the 27th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.