Columbia vs. Villanova: How to watch, live stream college basketball on fuboTV

Villanova is coming off of a relatively disappointing 2017, as the first seed Wildcats lost in the second round to the eight-seeded Wisconsin in the second round of the tournament. This was coming off of a 32-4 regular season showing, in which the team went 15-3 in the Big East. It was the second time in three years that the Wildcats had lost to an eight-seed, with the one exception (of course) being the 2015-2016 season in which they won the National Championship against North Carolina.

Villanova won't have an easy road ahead of it The Big East looks more challenging this year, with teams like Xavier and Seton Hall ready to move on from their abysmal conference histories. Villanova may not be a team that produces superstars year in and year out, but its leadership and cohesion on the court set it apart. Mikal Bridges will be a key contributor for Villanova, but Jalen Brunson will remain "the man" in the Nova backcourt. Brunson's playmaking abilities are what set him apart, and he'll need to create throughout the season for Villanova to live up to expectations.

Live stream Columbia vs. No. 6 Villanova

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: The Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Channel: FS2 (check local listings)

Live stream: fuboTV

Although the Big East is certainly more primed to challenge Villanova, the Wildcats are still clear-cut favorites. Xavier and Seton Hall will make runs throughout the year, but there's a reason the team hasn't been unseated. For the Wildcats, it's all about March. The team doesn't want to deal with another eight-seed upset, and that starts in the regular season. Bridges and Brunson will have to shoulder a lot of the load for Villanova, no small task, but both players have shown they're up for it.