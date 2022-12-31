Who's Playing

Yale @ Columbia

Current Records: Yale 10-3; Columbia 5-10

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Columbia Lions last season (83-72 and 84-59) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Yale's road trip will continue as they head to Francis S. Levien Gymnasium at noon ET to face off against Columbia. The Bulldogs should still be feeling good after a victory, while Columbia will be looking to right the ship.

Yale was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They were fully in charge last Thursday, breezing past the Monmouth Hawks 76-44 on the road.

Meanwhile, Columbia came up short against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Wednesday, falling 74-67.

Yale's win brought them up to 10-3 while the Lions' loss pulled them down to 5-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Columbia has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last two years.