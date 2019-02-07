Comedian Adam Sandler stops by Louisville basketball practice to shoot some hoops with the Cardinals

Comedian Adam Sandler has quite a hectic schedule to maintain between touring across the country, curating new content, and living the everyday life of being a celebrity. But the man doesn't skip out on his basketball time.

Sandler, who apparently shoots hoops regularly, was in Louisville earlier this week for a performance at the Louisville Palace. But even with lingering show obligations, he managed to carve out time with the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon by dropping in on a practice.

Looking for some extra #WaterBoys on campus. This dude applied. pic.twitter.com/I2xpeWPNfk — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 6, 2019

“Don’t ever leave me open, son. Cause I’m gonna hit it every time.”



Thanks for stopping by to hoop, @AdamSandler! pic.twitter.com/gCDFeo8ga3 — Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) February 6, 2019

Sandler was also spotted earlier in the week hooping it up with the Utah Jazz at their practice facility.

Needless to say, Sandler dropping in like that is pretty cool. With young adults who grew up watching him in The Longest Yard, Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy, it's probably a surreal experience to take on Bobby Boucher on the hardwood.