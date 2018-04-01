Commissioner: Gonzaga 'probably' not joining Mountain West Conference in 2018

Coach Mark Few will have a lot to say about whether Gonzaga leaves the West Coast for the Mountain West Conference. USATSI

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Gonzaga is "probably" not joining the Mountain West in 2018, commissioner Craig Thompson told CBS Sports on Sunday.

"It depends on who you talk to -- president [Thayne] McCulloh, AD [Mike] Roth, Coach Mark Few," Thompson said. "Right now I think it's going to be probably it won't happen in April 2018. But that doesn't mean [ever]."

CBS Sports reported last month that Gonzaga was within a two-week window on deciding whether to join the Mountain West for the 2018-19 season.

Last week the West Coast Conference announced major changes to its scheduling philosophy and its conference tournament. The move was clearly an enticement to keep Gonzaga by upgrading the West Coast's schedule strength.

Gonzaga also enjoys a favorable revenue distribution formula because of its basketball contributions to the league.

The program is considered a national power having been to 20 consecutive NCAA tournaments. Gonzaga was the only team in this year's tournament to be in four consecutive Sweet 16s. The Zags lost last year's national championship to North Carolina.

"It's about eight minutes to go in the Michigan game and my phone is blowing up," Thompson said. "I'm going, 'Come on people.'"

The San Diego Union-Tribune was first to report Saturday the unlikelihood of Gonzaga moving this year.

It is assumed the decision is largely up to Few.