Complete 2020 national championship odds: Virginia, Kentucky open as favorites to cut down the nets in Atlanta

The 2019 NCAA Tournament is over and it is already time to start looking ahead for next year. Opening odds have been released and two teams lead the way. Virginia and Kentucky are listed as co-favorites to bring home the trophy in 2020 at 71, according to Westgate SuperBook .

The next six teams on the list are really no surprise. Duke and Michigan State have 8-1 odds, Michigan 12-1 and North Carolina, Gonzaga and Villanova all have 14-1 odds. These schools have all had success in recent years and are expected to reload and be ready to roll once again.

The biggest surprise was Arizona. The Wildcats were 8-10 in the Pac-12 in 2018 and were knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament as the No. 9 seed. But the Wildcats have the top recruiting class this year, according to 247Sports, with two five-star recruits joining the fold. Nico Mannion and Josh Green better start getting ready for some high expectations from the second they jump on campus.

Texas Tech, the runner-up in 2019, have better odds than a year ago, but Vegas does not like the Red Raiders chances much. They open at 30-1 and will lose Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney to graduation. We also do not know if Jarrett Culver enters the NBA draft, though it is likely the national championship was his last collegiate game. Let's take a look at the complete odds for the 2020 season from Westgate SuperBook.

Odds to win 2020 national championship

KENTUCKY Wildcats7-1
VIRGINIA Cavaliers7-1
DUKE Blue Devils8-1
MICHIGAN ST Spartans8-1
MICHIGAN Wolverines12-1
NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels14-1
VILLANOVA Wildcats14-1
GONZAGA Bulldogs14-1
ARIZONA Wildcats20-1
KANSAS Jayhawks20-1
LOUISVILLE Cardinals20-1
OREGON Ducks20-1
MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs30-1
TENNESSEE Volunteers30-1
AUBURN Tigers30-1
TEXAS TECH Red Raiders30-1
FLORIDA ST Seminoles40-1
HOUSTON Cougars40-1
TEXAS Longhorns40-1
MARQUETTE Golden Eagles50-1
CINCINNATI Bearcats60-1
FLORIDA Gators60-1
IOWA Hawkeyes60-1
IOWA ST Cyclones60-1
LSU Tigers80-1
MARYLAND Terrapins80-1
MEMPHIS Tigers80-1
PURDUE Boilermakers60-1
SYRACUSE Orange60-1
CREIGHTON Bluejays80-1
OHIO ST Buckeyes80-1
SETON HALL Pirates80-1
WASHINGTON Huskies80-1
XAVIER Musketeers80-1
ALABAMA Crimson Tide100-1
ARIZONA ST Sun Devils100-1
BAYLOR Bears100-1
COLORADO Buffaloes100-1
GEORGIA Bulldogs100-1
ILLINOIS Fighting Illini100-1
INDIANA Hoosiers100-1
MINNESOTA Golden Gophers200-1
MISSOURI Tigers200-1
NC STATE Wolfpack200-1
OKLAHOMA Sooners200-1
OLE MISS Rebels100-1
PENN ST Nittany Lions200-1
ST JOHN'S Red Storm200-1
TEXAS A&M Aggies100-1
U CONN Huskies100-1
UCLA Bruins100-1
USC Trojans100-1
UTAH ST Aggies200-1
VCU Rams200-1
WEST VIRGINIA Mountaineers100-1
WISCONSIN Badgers100-1
ARKANSAS Razorbacks300-1
BUTLER Bulldogs300-1
GEORGETOWN Hoyas300-1
KANSAS ST Wildcats300-1
MIAMI FL Hurricanes300-1
MISSOURI ST Bears300-1
NEBRASKA Cornhuskers300-1
NEVADA Wolfpack300-1
NEW MEXICO ST Aggies300-1
NOTRE DAME Fighting Irish300-1
OKLAHOMA ST Cowboys300-1
OREGON ST Beavers300-1
PROVIDENCE Friars300-1
ST LOUIS Billikens300-1
ST MARY'S Gaels300-1
TCU Horned Frogs300-1
UTAH Utes300-1
VIRGINIA TECH Hokies300-1
WICHITA ST Shockers300-1
BOISE ST Broncos500-1
UC IRVINE Anteaters500-1
NEW MEXICO Lobos500-1
NORTHWESTERN Wildcats500-1
PITTSBURGH Panthers500-1
RUTGERS Scarlet Knights500-1
SAN DIEGO ST Aztecs500-1
SMU Mustangs500-1
SOUTH CAROLINA Gamecocks500-1
ST BONAVENTURE Bonnies500-1
STANFORD Cardinal500-1
TEMPLE Owls500-1
VANDERBILT Commodores500-1
BELMONT Bruins1000-1
BUFFALO Bulls1000-1
BYU Cougars1000-1
CALIFORNIA Golden Bears1000-1
CENTRAL FLORIDA Golden Knights1000-1
CHARLESTON Cougars1000-1
CLEMSON Tigers1000-1
DAVIDSON Wildcats1000-1
DAYTON Flyers1000-1
DEPAUL Blue Demons1000-1
FRESNO ST Bulldogs1000-1
GEORGIA TECH Yellow Jackets1000-1
GRAND CANYON Antelopes1000-1
HARVARD Crimson1000-1
LIBERTY Flames1000-1
LIPSCOMB Bisons1000-1
LOYOLA CHICAGO Ramblers1000-1
NORTHERN IOWA Panthers1000-1
OLD DOMINION Monarchs1000-1
PENNSYLVANIA Quakers1000-1
RHODE ISLAND Rams1000-1
SAN FRANCISCO Dons1000-1
UNLV Runnin' Rebels1000-1
WAKE FOREST Demon Deacons1000-1
WASHINGTON ST Cougars1000-1
WESTERN KENTUCKY Hilltoppers1000-1
YALE Bulldogs1000-1
AUSTIN PEAY Governors2000-1
BALL ST Cardinals2000-1
BOSTON COLLEGE Eagles2000-1
BOWLING GREEN Falcons2000-1
BRADLEY Braves2000-1
CENTRAL MICHIGAN Chippewas2000-1
COASTAL CAROLINA chanticleers2000-1
COLORADO ST Rams2000-1
CS FULLERTON Titans2000-1
DRAKE Bulldogs2000-1
DUQUESNE Dukes2000-1
EAST TENNESSEE ST Buccaneers2000-1
FLORIDA ATLANTIC Owls2000-1
FLORIDA INT'L Panthers2000-1
FURMAN Paladins2000-1
GEORGE MASON Patriots2000-1
GEORGIA SOUTHERN Eagles2000-1
GEORGIA ST Panthers2000-1
HAWAII Rainbow Warriors2000-1
HOFSTRA The Pride2000-1
IONA Gaels2000-1
JACKSONVILLE ST Gamecocks2000-1
KENT ST Golden Flashes2000-1
LA LAFAYETTE Ragin' Cajuns2000-1
LA MONROE Warhawks2000-1
LA SALLE Explorers2000-1
LONG BEACH ST 49ers2000-1
LOUISIANA TECH Bulldogs2000-1
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Lions2000-1
MARSHALL Thunder Herd2000-1
MONTANA Grizzlies2000-1
MURRAY ST Racers2000-1
NC GREENSBORO Spartans2000-1
NORTH TEXAS Mean Green2000-1
NORTHEASTERN Huskies2000-1
NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse2000-1
OAKLAND Golden Grizzlies2000-1
PRINCETON Tigers2000-1
RICHMOND Spiders2000-1
SAN DIEGO Toreros2000-1
SOUTH ALABAMA Jaguars2000-1
SOUTH DAKOTA ST Jackrabbits2000-1
SOUTH FLORIDA Bulls2000-1
SOUTHERN MISS Golden Eagles2000-1
ST JOSEPH'S Hawks2000-1
TEXAS ST Bobcats2000-1
TOLEDO Rockets2000-1
TULSA Golden Hurricane2000-1
UAB Blazers2000-1
UCSB Gauchos2000-1
TEXAS ARLINGTON Mavericks2000-1
UTAH VALLEY Wolverines2000-1
UTEP Miners2000-1
UTSA Roadrunners2000-1
VALPARAISO Crusaders2000-1
VERMONT Catamounts2000-1
WILLIAM & MARY Tribe2000-1
WOFFORD Terriers2000-1
WRIGHT ST Raiders2000-1
