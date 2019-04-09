Complete 2020 national championship odds: Virginia, Kentucky open as favorites to cut down the nets in Atlanta
The Cavaliers are already one of the favorites to repeat next season
The 2019 NCAA Tournament is over and it is already time to start looking ahead for next year. Opening odds have been released and two teams lead the way. Virginia and Kentucky are listed as co-favorites to bring home the trophy in 2020 at 71, according to Westgate SuperBook .
The next six teams on the list are really no surprise. Duke and Michigan State have 8-1 odds, Michigan 12-1 and North Carolina, Gonzaga and Villanova all have 14-1 odds. These schools have all had success in recent years and are expected to reload and be ready to roll once again.
The biggest surprise was Arizona. The Wildcats were 8-10 in the Pac-12 in 2018 and were knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament as the No. 9 seed. But the Wildcats have the top recruiting class this year, according to 247Sports, with two five-star recruits joining the fold. Nico Mannion and Josh Green better start getting ready for some high expectations from the second they jump on campus.
Texas Tech, the runner-up in 2019, have better odds than a year ago, but Vegas does not like the Red Raiders chances much. They open at 30-1 and will lose Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney to graduation. We also do not know if Jarrett Culver enters the NBA draft, though it is likely the national championship was his last collegiate game. Let's take a look at the complete odds for the 2020 season from Westgate SuperBook.
Odds to win 2020 national championship
|KENTUCKY Wildcats
|7-1
|VIRGINIA Cavaliers
|7-1
|DUKE Blue Devils
|8-1
|MICHIGAN ST Spartans
|8-1
|MICHIGAN Wolverines
|12-1
|NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels
|14-1
|VILLANOVA Wildcats
|14-1
|GONZAGA Bulldogs
|14-1
|ARIZONA Wildcats
|20-1
|KANSAS Jayhawks
|20-1
|LOUISVILLE Cardinals
|20-1
|OREGON Ducks
|20-1
|MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs
|30-1
|TENNESSEE Volunteers
|30-1
|AUBURN Tigers
|30-1
|TEXAS TECH Red Raiders
|30-1
|FLORIDA ST Seminoles
|40-1
|HOUSTON Cougars
|40-1
|TEXAS Longhorns
|40-1
|MARQUETTE Golden Eagles
|50-1
|CINCINNATI Bearcats
|60-1
|FLORIDA Gators
|60-1
|IOWA Hawkeyes
|60-1
|IOWA ST Cyclones
|60-1
|LSU Tigers
|80-1
|MARYLAND Terrapins
|80-1
|MEMPHIS Tigers
|80-1
|PURDUE Boilermakers
|60-1
|SYRACUSE Orange
|60-1
|CREIGHTON Bluejays
|80-1
|OHIO ST Buckeyes
|80-1
|SETON HALL Pirates
|80-1
|WASHINGTON Huskies
|80-1
|XAVIER Musketeers
|80-1
|ALABAMA Crimson Tide
|100-1
|ARIZONA ST Sun Devils
|100-1
|BAYLOR Bears
|100-1
|COLORADO Buffaloes
|100-1
|GEORGIA Bulldogs
|100-1
|ILLINOIS Fighting Illini
|100-1
|INDIANA Hoosiers
|100-1
|MINNESOTA Golden Gophers
|200-1
|MISSOURI Tigers
|200-1
|NC STATE Wolfpack
|200-1
|OKLAHOMA Sooners
|200-1
|OLE MISS Rebels
|100-1
|PENN ST Nittany Lions
|200-1
|ST JOHN'S Red Storm
|200-1
|TEXAS A&M Aggies
|100-1
|U CONN Huskies
|100-1
|UCLA Bruins
|100-1
|USC Trojans
|100-1
|UTAH ST Aggies
|200-1
|VCU Rams
|200-1
|WEST VIRGINIA Mountaineers
|100-1
|WISCONSIN Badgers
|100-1
|ARKANSAS Razorbacks
|300-1
|BUTLER Bulldogs
|300-1
|GEORGETOWN Hoyas
|300-1
|KANSAS ST Wildcats
|300-1
|MIAMI FL Hurricanes
|300-1
|MISSOURI ST Bears
|300-1
|NEBRASKA Cornhuskers
|300-1
|NEVADA Wolfpack
|300-1
|NEW MEXICO ST Aggies
|300-1
|NOTRE DAME Fighting Irish
|300-1
|OKLAHOMA ST Cowboys
|300-1
|OREGON ST Beavers
|300-1
|PROVIDENCE Friars
|300-1
|ST LOUIS Billikens
|300-1
|ST MARY'S Gaels
|300-1
|TCU Horned Frogs
|300-1
|UTAH Utes
|300-1
|VIRGINIA TECH Hokies
|300-1
|WICHITA ST Shockers
|300-1
|BOISE ST Broncos
|500-1
|UC IRVINE Anteaters
|500-1
|NEW MEXICO Lobos
|500-1
|NORTHWESTERN Wildcats
|500-1
|PITTSBURGH Panthers
|500-1
|RUTGERS Scarlet Knights
|500-1
|SAN DIEGO ST Aztecs
|500-1
|SMU Mustangs
|500-1
|SOUTH CAROLINA Gamecocks
|500-1
|ST BONAVENTURE Bonnies
|500-1
|STANFORD Cardinal
|500-1
|TEMPLE Owls
|500-1
|VANDERBILT Commodores
|500-1
|BELMONT Bruins
|1000-1
|BUFFALO Bulls
|1000-1
|BYU Cougars
|1000-1
|CALIFORNIA Golden Bears
|1000-1
|CENTRAL FLORIDA Golden Knights
|1000-1
|CHARLESTON Cougars
|1000-1
|CLEMSON Tigers
|1000-1
|DAVIDSON Wildcats
|1000-1
|DAYTON Flyers
|1000-1
|DEPAUL Blue Demons
|1000-1
|FRESNO ST Bulldogs
|1000-1
|GEORGIA TECH Yellow Jackets
|1000-1
|GRAND CANYON Antelopes
|1000-1
|HARVARD Crimson
|1000-1
|LIBERTY Flames
|1000-1
|LIPSCOMB Bisons
|1000-1
|LOYOLA CHICAGO Ramblers
|1000-1
|NORTHERN IOWA Panthers
|1000-1
|OLD DOMINION Monarchs
|1000-1
|PENNSYLVANIA Quakers
|1000-1
|RHODE ISLAND Rams
|1000-1
|SAN FRANCISCO Dons
|1000-1
|UNLV Runnin' Rebels
|1000-1
|WAKE FOREST Demon Deacons
|1000-1
|WASHINGTON ST Cougars
|1000-1
|WESTERN KENTUCKY Hilltoppers
|1000-1
|YALE Bulldogs
|1000-1
|AUSTIN PEAY Governors
|2000-1
|BALL ST Cardinals
|2000-1
|BOSTON COLLEGE Eagles
|2000-1
|BOWLING GREEN Falcons
|2000-1
|BRADLEY Braves
|2000-1
|CENTRAL MICHIGAN Chippewas
|2000-1
|COASTAL CAROLINA chanticleers
|2000-1
|COLORADO ST Rams
|2000-1
|CS FULLERTON Titans
|2000-1
|DRAKE Bulldogs
|2000-1
|DUQUESNE Dukes
|2000-1
|EAST TENNESSEE ST Buccaneers
|2000-1
|FLORIDA ATLANTIC Owls
|2000-1
|FLORIDA INT'L Panthers
|2000-1
|FURMAN Paladins
|2000-1
|GEORGE MASON Patriots
|2000-1
|GEORGIA SOUTHERN Eagles
|2000-1
|GEORGIA ST Panthers
|2000-1
|HAWAII Rainbow Warriors
|2000-1
|HOFSTRA The Pride
|2000-1
|IONA Gaels
|2000-1
|JACKSONVILLE ST Gamecocks
|2000-1
|KENT ST Golden Flashes
|2000-1
|LA LAFAYETTE Ragin' Cajuns
|2000-1
|LA MONROE Warhawks
|2000-1
|LA SALLE Explorers
|2000-1
|LONG BEACH ST 49ers
|2000-1
|LOUISIANA TECH Bulldogs
|2000-1
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Lions
|2000-1
|MARSHALL Thunder Herd
|2000-1
|MONTANA Grizzlies
|2000-1
|MURRAY ST Racers
|2000-1
|NC GREENSBORO Spartans
|2000-1
|NORTH TEXAS Mean Green
|2000-1
|NORTHEASTERN Huskies
|2000-1
|NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse
|2000-1
|OAKLAND Golden Grizzlies
|2000-1
|PRINCETON Tigers
|2000-1
|RICHMOND Spiders
|2000-1
|SAN DIEGO Toreros
|2000-1
|SOUTH ALABAMA Jaguars
|2000-1
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST Jackrabbits
|2000-1
|SOUTH FLORIDA Bulls
|2000-1
|SOUTHERN MISS Golden Eagles
|2000-1
|ST JOSEPH'S Hawks
|2000-1
|TEXAS ST Bobcats
|2000-1
|TOLEDO Rockets
|2000-1
|TULSA Golden Hurricane
|2000-1
|UAB Blazers
|2000-1
|UCSB Gauchos
|2000-1
|TEXAS ARLINGTON Mavericks
|2000-1
|UTAH VALLEY Wolverines
|2000-1
|UTEP Miners
|2000-1
|UTSA Roadrunners
|2000-1
|VALPARAISO Crusaders
|2000-1
|VERMONT Catamounts
|2000-1
|WILLIAM & MARY Tribe
|2000-1
|WOFFORD Terriers
|2000-1
|WRIGHT ST Raiders
|2000-1
