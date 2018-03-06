Conference tournament brackets, 2018 NCAA Tournament automatic bids

The most hectic week of college basketball's season is officially in bloom. Two automatic bids were handed out on Monday night. We've got the details below. Be sure to check in with this post daily, as it will be updated with schedules, scores and conference tournament info as results shift throughout championship week.

Heading into Tuesday, seven teams have punched their ticket to the Big Dance.

UNC-Greensboro, the No. 1 seed in the SoCon tourney played to expectation and shut down reigning league champion, No. 2 East Tennessee State on Monday night. Wes Miller, the 35-year-old coach on the rise for Greensboro, coached his team to a 62-47 victory. The Spartans lost in last year's title game to ETSU 79-74, so it was a sweet win of redemption for the Spartans. The school last made the NCAAs in 2001. Miller was 18 years old at the time.

Iona, which was the No. 4 seed in the MAAC, won its championship game 83-71 over No. 6 Fairfield on Monday night. For the Gaels, it's their fifth bid in the past seven seasons under Tim Cluess. Iona has been a 15 seed, a 13 seed and twice a 14 seed under Cluess. The school has only won one tournament game in its history, back in 1980. The Gaels have become the flagship program of the MAAC: they've averaged 23 wins per season with Cluess as coach.

Here's Tuesday's conference tournaments in action...

Elsewhere in auto bid land ...

For the first time in 33 years, Loyola-Chicago will compete for the national championship as a participant in the NCAA Tournament. That 1985 team made to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual runner-up Georgetown, and now Porter Moser's Ramblers will try to put together a run of their own after defeating Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Sunday to claim that league's automatic bid.

Loyola-Chicago, Radford, Lipscomb and Michigan punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, earning automatic bids in conference tournament championship game victories. Radford was the first champion of the day, winning the Big South tournament final in buzzer-beating fashion and snagging a ticket to the Big Dance with a 55-52 win against Liberty.

Radford punches their ticket to the Big Dance on a buzzer-beater! pic.twitter.com/EqxL61zcYe — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2018

Lipscomb was lucky to hold off Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun final. After leading by 29 points at halftime, FGCU came roaring back with a 65-point second half only to fall short in a 108-96 defeat. It's the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bisons, the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Sun Tournament. Murray State got the first bid of the year, winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament final against Belmont on Saturday. For Matt McMahon, it's a big step in year No. 3 of running the Racers' program.

Michigan was already in the field but improved its seeding with an impressive defensive effort against Purdue, adding a quality 75-66 neutral-court win to its profile. The Wolverines were the fourth team of the day to clinch an automatic bid, and fifth overall.