Conference tournament brackets, automatic bids to NCAA Tournament
All the conference tournament brackets are set
Two more automatic bids will be awarded Monday in conference tournament championship games:
- MAAC: No. 4 Iona vs. No. 6 Fairfield, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Southern: No. 1 UNC-Greensboro vs. No. 2 East Tennessee State, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Here are the other conference tournaments in action Monday:
- Colonial: Semifinals
- Horizon League: Semifinals
- MAC: First round
- MEAC: First round
- Summit: Semifinals
- West Coast: Semifinals
Four teams punched their ticket to the Big Dance on Sunday.
For the first time in 33 years, Loyola-Chicago will compete for the national championship as a participant in the NCAA Tournament. That 1985 team made to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual runner-up Georgetown, and now Porter Moser's Ramblers will try to put together a run of their own after defeating Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Sunday to claim that league's automatic bid.
Bullseye! @RamblersMBB is feeling it. pic.twitter.com/IzvAqpe2W2— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2018
Loyola-Chicago, Radford, Lipscomb and Michigan punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, earning automatic bids in conference tournament championship game victories. Radford was the first champion of the day, winning the Big South tournament final in buzzer-beating fashion and snagging a ticket to the Big Dance with a 55-52 win against Liberty.
Radford punches their ticket to the Big Dance on a buzzer-beater! pic.twitter.com/EqxL61zcYe— ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2018
Lipscomb was lucky to hold off Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun final. After leading by 29 points at halftime, FGCU came roaring back with a 65-point second half only to fall short in a 108-96 defeat. It's the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bisons, the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Sun Tournament. Murray State got the first bid of the year, winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament final against Belmont on Saturday.
Michigan was already in the field but improved its seeding with an impressive defensive effort against Purdue, adding a quality 75-66 neutral-court win to its profile. The Wolverines were the fourth team of the day to clinch an automatic bid, and fifth overall.
Moritz Wagner is on fire. pic.twitter.com/mUqcrET5sl— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2018
|2018 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
|
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
|
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|
