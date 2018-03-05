Conference tournament brackets, automatic bids to NCAA Tournament

Two more automatic bids will be awarded Monday in conference tournament championship games:

MAAC : No. 4 Iona vs. No. 6 Fairfield, 7 p.m. (ESPN)



: No. 4 Iona vs. No. 6 Fairfield, 7 p.m. (ESPN) Southern: No. 1 UNC-Greensboro vs. No. 2 East Tennessee State, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)



Here are the other conference tournaments in action Monday:

Four teams punched their ticket to the Big Dance on Sunday.

For the first time in 33 years, Loyola-Chicago will compete for the national championship as a participant in the NCAA Tournament. That 1985 team made to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual runner-up Georgetown, and now Porter Moser's Ramblers will try to put together a run of their own after defeating Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship Sunday to claim that league's automatic bid.

Loyola-Chicago, Radford, Lipscomb and Michigan punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, earning automatic bids in conference tournament championship game victories. Radford was the first champion of the day, winning the Big South tournament final in buzzer-beating fashion and snagging a ticket to the Big Dance with a 55-52 win against Liberty.

Radford punches their ticket to the Big Dance on a buzzer-beater! pic.twitter.com/EqxL61zcYe — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2018

Lipscomb was lucky to hold off Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun final. After leading by 29 points at halftime, FGCU came roaring back with a 65-point second half only to fall short in a 108-96 defeat. It's the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bisons, the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Sun Tournament. Murray State got the first bid of the year, winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament final against Belmont on Saturday.

Michigan was already in the field but improved its seeding with an impressive defensive effort against Purdue, adding a quality 75-66 neutral-court win to its profile. The Wolverines were the fourth team of the day to clinch an automatic bid, and fifth overall.