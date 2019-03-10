Conference tournament brackets: Ja Morant and Murray State get first bid to 2019 NCAA Tournament

The Racers are the first of 68 and have made the NCAAs for the second consecutive season

Auto bid season has officially arrived!

On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament handed out the first of 68 bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Murray State played a strong game and won 77-65 over top-seeded Belmont. That means Ja Morant, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will be back in the NCAAs for a second consecutive season.

The Racers will be a must-watch no matter what high seed they wind up against. With Morant's talent, this is obviously a prime candidate for one a first-weekend Cinderella story. At 27-4, Matt McMahon's team poses a real threat to just about anyone it will see in the Tournament. 

Be sure to bookmark/favorite this page, as it is where you'll want to frequently check in to get the fastest and latest updates on who is heading to the Dance. 

Three more bids will be doled out Sunday: the Big South, the Missouri Valley and the Atlantic Sun all have their championship games going down then. 

2019 conference tournaments
ConferenceTournament siteDatesChampion
AACMemphis, Tenn.March 14-17
ACCCharlotte, N.C.March 12-16
America EastCampus sitesMarch 9, 12 & 16
Atlantic 10Brooklyn, N.Y.March 13-17
Atlantic SunCampus sitesMarch 4-10
Big EastNew YorkMarch 13-16
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 11-16
Big SouthCampus sitesMarch 5-10
Big TenChicago, Ill.March 13-17
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 13-16
Big WestAnaheimMarch 14-16
ColonialNorth Charleston, S.C.March 9-12
Conference USAFrisco, TexasMarch 13-16
Horizon LeagueDetroitMarch 5-12
Ivy LeagueNew Haven, Conn.March 16-17
MAACAlbany, N.Y.March 7-11
MACCampus sites
Cleveland, Ohio		March 11-16
MEACNorfolk, Va.March 11-16
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 7-10
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 13-16
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 6, 9 & 12
Ohio ValleyEvansville, Ind.March 6-9Murray State
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 13-16
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 5, 7, 10 & 13
SECNashville, Tenn.March 13-17
SouthernAsheville, N.CMarch 8-11
SouthlandKaty, TexasMarch 13-17
SummitSioux Falls, S.D.March 9-12
Sun BeltNew OrleansMarch 12-17
SWACBirmingham, Ala.March 12, 15-16
WACLas VegasMarch 13-16
West CoastLas VegasMarch 7-12
