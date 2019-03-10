Conference tournament brackets: Ja Morant and Murray State get first bid to 2019 NCAA Tournament
The Racers are the first of 68 and have made the NCAAs for the second consecutive season
Auto bid season has officially arrived!
On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament handed out the first of 68 bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Murray State played a strong game and won 77-65 over top-seeded Belmont. That means Ja Morant, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will be back in the NCAAs for a second consecutive season.
The Racers will be a must-watch no matter what high seed they wind up against. With Morant's talent, this is obviously a prime candidate for one a first-weekend Cinderella story. At 27-4, Matt McMahon's team poses a real threat to just about anyone it will see in the Tournament.
Three more bids will be doled out Sunday: the Big South, the Missouri Valley and the Atlantic Sun all have their championship games going down then.
|2019 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Champion
|AAC
|Memphis, Tenn.
|March 14-17
|ACC
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 12-16
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 9, 12 & 16
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|March 13-17
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|March 4-10
|Big East
|New York
|March 13-16
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 11-16
|Big South
|Campus sites
|March 5-10
|Big Ten
|Chicago, Ill.
|March 13-17
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 13-16
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 14-16
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 9-12
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 13-16
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 5-12
|Ivy League
|New Haven, Conn.
|March 16-17
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 7-11
|MAC
|Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-16
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 11-16
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6, 9 & 12
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 6-9
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 5, 7, 10 & 13
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 13-17
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 8-11
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 13-17
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 9-12
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 12-17
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 12, 15-16
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 7-12
