Conference tournament brackets: Murray State, Gardner-Webb are first two teams in 2019 NCAA Touranment

The Racers and Ja Morant got the first bid -- and then Gardner-Webb got its first bid in school history

Automatic bid season has officially arrived!

We're at two through with 66 to go. On Sunday afternoon, Gardner-Webb defeated second-seeded Radford -- the reigning Big South tourney champs -- to make its first NCAA Tournament in program history. The Runnin' Bulldogs earned it: prior to beating Radford, Gardner-Webb upended top-seeded Campbell on its home floor in the Big South semis. 

On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament handed out the first of 68 bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Murray State played a strong game and won 77-65 over top-seeded Belmont. That means Ja Morant, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will be back in the NCAAs for a second consecutive season. 

The Racers will be a must-watch no matter what high seed they wind up against. With Morant's talent, this is obviously a prime candidate for one a first-weekend Cinderella story. At 27-4, Matt McMahon's team poses a real threat to just about anyone it will see in the NCAA Tournament. The Racers will have the longest official wait of any team until Selection Sunday: eight days.

Three more bids will be doled out Sunday: the Big South, the Missouri Valley and the Atlantic Sun all have their championship games going down then. 

2019 conference tournaments
Conference Tournament site Dates Champion
AAC Memphis, Tenn. March 14-17
ACC Charlotte, N.C. March 12-16
America East Campus sites March 9, 12 & 16
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. March 13-17
Atlantic Sun Campus sites March 4-10
Big East New York March 13-16
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 11-16
Big South Campus sites March 5-10 Gardner-Webb
Big Ten Chicago, Ill. March 13-17
Big 12 Kansas City March 13-16
Big West Anaheim March 14-16
Colonial North Charleston, S.C. March 9-12
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 13-16
Horizon League Detroit March 5-12
Ivy League New Haven, Conn. March 16-17
MAAC Albany, N.Y. March 7-11
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March 11-16
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 11-16
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 7-10
Mountain West Las Vegas March 13-16
Northeast Campus sites March 6, 9 & 12
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 6-9 Murray State
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 13-16
Patriot Campus sites March 5, 7, 10 & 13
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 13-17
Southern Asheville, N.C March 8-11
Southland Katy, Texas March 13-17
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 9-12
Sun Belt New Orleans March 12-17
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 12, 15-16
WAC Las Vegas March 13-16
West Coast Las Vegas March 7-12
