Conference tournament brackets: Murray State, Gardner-Webb are first two teams in 2019 NCAA Touranment

Automatic bid season has officially arrived!

We're at two through with 66 to go. On Sunday afternoon, Gardner-Webb defeated second-seeded Radford -- the reigning Big South tourney champs -- to make its first NCAA Tournament in program history. The Runnin' Bulldogs earned it: prior to beating Radford, Gardner-Webb upended top-seeded Campbell on its home floor in the Big South semis.

On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament handed out the first of 68 bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Murray State played a strong game and won 77-65 over top-seeded Belmont. That means Ja Morant, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will be back in the NCAAs for a second consecutive season.

The Racers will be a must-watch no matter what high seed they wind up against. With Morant's talent, this is obviously a prime candidate for one a first-weekend Cinderella story. At 27-4, Matt McMahon's team poses a real threat to just about anyone it will see in the NCAA Tournament. The Racers will have the longest official wait of any team until Selection Sunday: eight days.

Three more bids will be doled out Sunday: the Big South, the Missouri Valley and the Atlantic Sun all have their championship games going down then.