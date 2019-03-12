Conference tournament brackets: Who's in the NCAA Tournament and the five leagues giving out bids Tuesday

Tuesday night is going to be the busiest yet for NCAA Tournament automatic bids. There are five leagues that will hand out dance tickets. Here's what you need to track:

CAA : No. 1 Hofstra vs. No. 2 Northeastern (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

: No. 1 Hofstra vs. No. 2 Northeastern (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network) Horizon : No. 1 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 2 Wright State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: No. 1 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 2 Wright State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) NEC : No. 1 St. Francis (PA) vs. No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

: No. 1 St. Francis (PA) vs. No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) WCC : No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Saint Mary's (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Saint Mary's (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) Summit: No. 2 Omaha vs. No. 4 North Dakota State (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Check below our schedule table to see what teams are already dancing come next week and from which leagues.

Be sure to bookmark/favorite this page, as it is where you'll want to frequently check in to get the fastest and latest updates on who is heading to the NCAAs.

And here's what to know about who has punched their tickets so far.

MAAC: Iona

The MAAC Tournament championship game went to Iona for the fourth straight season. Tim Cluess' Gaels won 81-60 over Monmouth in a No. 1 vs. No. 6 matchup. Iona has made the NCAAs in six out of nine seasons under Cluess, making them one of the most consistent mid-major programs of the past decade. Iona is likely to be a 16 seed in what's been a good year, but this is not a vintage, high-level-offense Gaels squad.

SOCON: Wofford

The Wofford Terriers will take a 20-game winning streak and the Southern Conference automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with what's surely to be a quality seed.

The Terriers came back to win on Monday night against UNC Greensboro, 70-58, in the SoCon title game. In doing so, Mike Young's team could bump up another seed line. Heading into the title game, Jerry Palm projected Wofford as an 8 seed. Might a 7 or a 6 be possible? Why not? This is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, all coming since 2010.

ATLANTIC SUN: Liberty

The Liberty Flames are on their way to the fourth Big Dance in school history. Liberty won at top-seeded Lipscomb for the second time this season, doing so in a game that featured 23 lead changes. A 74-68 final means the 2018-19 Flames squad joins the 1993-94, 2003-04 and 2012-13 teams to break on through to the big bracket. A 13 seed is likely for the 28-6 Flames.

Liberty won in spite of what was unequivocally the most hilarious and egregious flop in college basketball this season.

Liberty's Scottie James with the flop to end all flops.



Good grief, what a disgrace... (h/t @Adoughty88) pic.twitter.com/OTRh96Tvzr — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 10, 2019

BIG SOUTH: Gardner-Webb

On Sunday afternoon, Gardner-Webb defeated second-seeded Radford -- the reigning Big South tourney champs -- to make its first NCAA Tournament in program history. The Runnin' Bulldogs earned it: prior to beating Radford, Gardner-Webb upended top-seeded Campbell on its home floor in the Big South semis. The tourney newcomers figure to land as a 16 seed on Selection Sunday.

MISSOURI VALLEY: Bradley

In the Missouri Valley Tournament, Bradley made history: the Braves scored just 15 points by halftime against Northern Iowa, then roared back from an 18-point deficit to pull off the biggest comeback victory in MVC title game history. The final: 57-54. The Braves will be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years. Back in 2006, Bradley was in via an at-large; Sunday's victory is the first conference tournament championship for the school since 1988. Bradley will either be a 15 or 16 seed depending on how the low-major conference tournaments unfold in the coming week.

OHIO VALLEY: Murray State

On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference tourney handed out the first of 68 bids to the 2019 NCAAs. Murray State played a strong game and won 77-65 over top-seeded Belmont, creating an interesting bubble debate in the process. Murray State's win means Ja Morant, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will be back in the NCAAs for a second consecutive season.

The Racers, who figure to be a 13 seed, will be must-watch no matter what team they wind up against in the first round. With Morant's talent, this squad is obviously a prime candidate for one a first-weekend Cinderella story. At 27-4, Matt McMahon's team poses a real threat to just about anyone it will see in the NCAA Tournament. The Racers will have the longest official wait of any team until Selection Sunday: eight days.