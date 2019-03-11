Conference tournament brackets: Wofford takes care of business in the SoCon, earns fifth tourney ticket in school history
The first five teams in the 2019 Dance: Murray State, Gardner-Webb, Bradley, Liberty and Wofford
The Wofford Terriers are on a 20-game winning streak and will take the Southern Conference automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with what's surely to be a quality seed.
The Terriers came back to win on Monday night against UNC Greensboro, 70-58. In doing so, Mike Young's team could bump up another seed line. Heading into the day, Jerry Palm projected Wofford as an 8 seed. This is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, all coming since 2010.
When the MAAC Tournament title game (Monmouth vs. Iona) wraps, we'll have six out of 68 teams in the 2019 Dance.
Other conference tournaments in action Monday:
- Colonial: Semifinals
- Horizon: Semifinals
- MAC: First round
- MEAC: First round
- Summit: Semifinals
- West Coast: Semifinals
|2019 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Champion
|AAC
|Memphis, Tenn.
|March 14-17
|
|ACC
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 12-16
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 9, 12 & 16
|
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|March 13-17
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|March 4-10
|Liberty
|Big East
|New York
|March 13-16
|
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 11-16
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|March 5-10
|Gardner-Webb
|Big Ten
|Chicago, Ill.
|March 13-17
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 13-16
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 14-16
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 9-12
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 13-16
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 5-12
|
|Ivy League
|New Haven, Conn.
|March 16-17
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 7-11
|
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-16
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 11-16
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Bradley
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6, 9 & 12
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 6-9
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 5, 7, 10 & 13
|
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 13-17
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 8-11
|Wofford
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 13-17
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 9-12
|
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 12-17
|
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 12, 15-16
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 7-12
|
And here's what to know about who punched a ticket over the weekend.
ATLANTIC SUN
The Liberty Flames are on their way to the fourth Big Dance in school history. Liberty won at top-seeded Lipscomb for the second time this season, doing so in a game that featured 23 lead changes. A 74-68 final means the 2018-19 Flames squad joins the 1993-94, 2003-04 and 2012-13 teams to break on through to the big bracket. A 13 seed is likely for the 28-6 Flames.
Liberty won in spite of what was unequivocally the most hilarious and egregious flop in college basketball this season.
BIG SOUTH
On Sunday afternoon, Gardner-Webb defeated second-seeded Radford -- the reigning Big South tourney champs -- to make its first NCAA Tournament in program history. The Runnin' Bulldogs earned it: prior to beating Radford, Gardner-Webb upended top-seeded Campbell on its home floor in the Big South semis. The tourney newcomers figure to land as a 16 seed on Selection Sunday.
MISSOURI VALLEY
In the Missouri Valley tournament, Bradley made history: the Braves scored just 15 points by halftime against Northern Iowa, then roared back from an 18-point deficit to pull off the biggest comeback victory in MVC title game history. The final: 57-54. The Braves will be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years. Back in 2006, Bradley was in via an at-large; Sunday's victory is the first conference tournament championship for the school since 1988. Bradley will either be a 15 or 16 seed depending on how the low-major conference tournaments unfold in the coming week.
OHIO VALLEY
On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference tourney handed out the first of 68 bids to the 2019 NCAAs. Murray State played a strong game and won 77-65 over top-seeded Belmont, creating an interesting bubble debate in the process. Murray State's win means Ja Morant, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will be back in the NCAAs for a second consecutive season.
The Racers, who figure to be a 13 seed, will be must-watch no matter what team they wind up against in the first round. With Morant's talent, this squad is obviously a prime candidate for one a first-weekend Cinderella story. At 27-4, Matt McMahon's team poses a real threat to just about anyone it will see in the NCAA Tournament. The Racers will have the longest official wait of any team until Selection Sunday: eight days.
-
