David Bohm kept Northern Kentucky's season alive with his contested tip-in at the buzzer to lift the No. 4 seed Nurse to a 70-69 win over No. 5 seed Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals. That highlight accounted for only a portion of the night's insanity as No. 1 seed Cleveland State needed triple overtime to survive for a 108-104 win over No. 10 seed Purdue Fort Wayne. It should have been no surprise that the game came down to the wire after they split a pair of games on the final weekend of the regular season in league play.
IT'S MADNESS IN MARCH ALREADY!!!!— NKU Men's Basketball (@NKUNorseMBB) March 3, 2021
DAVID BÖHM WITH THE GAME-WINNING TIP-IN!!!!!
Norse win! Norse win!#NorseUp @ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/FZiDG7S44m
Then, on Wednesday, the action really begins to heat up with the Atlantic 10, Ohio Valley and Patriot League tournaments in action.
By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.
Tuesday's conference tournament schedule, scores
- Horizon League: Quarterfinals
Wednesday's conference tournament schedule, scores
- Atlantic 10: Quarterfinals
- Ohio Valley: First round
- Patriot League: First round
SportsLine's proven model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks in the last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. Get winning college basketball picks right here.
2021 conference tournament schedules
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Championship Game, Time, TV
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
|ACC
|Washington DC
|March 9-13
|March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 6,13
|March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond,/Dayton
|March 3-6, 14
|March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
|ASUN
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|March 3-7
|March 7, 2 p.m., ESPN
|Big East
|New York
|March 10-13
|March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 10-13
|March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4,7
|March 7, Noon, ESPN
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 10-14
|March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 9, 11-13
|March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 6-9
|March 9, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9
|March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
|Ivy League
|
|
|No Tournament in 2021
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-13
|March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 7, 11-13
|March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 4-7
|March 7, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6 & 9
|March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 3-6
|March 6, 8 p.m., ESPN2
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6, 10 & 14
|March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 5-8
|March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 6-9
|March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN2
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 5-8
|March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 4-6 & 8-9
|March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN