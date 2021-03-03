David Bohm kept Northern Kentucky's season alive with his contested tip-in at the buzzer to lift the No. 4 seed Nurse to a 70-69 win over No. 5 seed Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals. That highlight accounted for only a portion of the night's insanity as No. 1 seed Cleveland State needed triple overtime to survive for a 108-104 win over No. 10 seed Purdue Fort Wayne. It should have been no surprise that the game came down to the wire after they split a pair of games on the final weekend of the regular season in league play.

Then, on Wednesday, the action really begins to heat up with the Atlantic 10, Ohio Valley and Patriot League tournaments in action.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Tuesday's conference tournament schedule, scores

Horizon League: Quarterfinals

Wednesday's conference tournament schedule, scores

Atlantic 10 : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Ohio Valley : First round

: First round Patriot League: First round

2021 conference tournament schedules