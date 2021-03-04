It hasn't been a great year for St. Joseph's, which entered the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the No. 13 seed in the 14-team event. But the Hawks got a nice bit of solace to take from the season on Wednesday as they advanced to Thursday's second round with a 72-66 win over Philadelphia Big Five rival La Salle, which had been seeded 12th. The victory gives St. Joseph's a 2-1 edge in the season series after the schools split their two earlier games.

St. Joseph's will meet No. 5 seed UMass next in one of four second round Atlantic 10 games set for Thursday. Among those in action will be No. 8 seed Richmond, which takes on No. 9 seed Duquesne. After a 4-0 start that included a win at Kentucky, Richmond rose to No. 19 in the AP poll, but the Spiders didn't last there and are entering the postseason at 13-7 (6-5 A-10).

They will be among several teams looking for a spark while making their postseason debuts Thursday as more leagues join the fray of conference tournament action. The Atlantic Sun, Missouri Valley and West Coast conferences are set to begin their tournaments as college basketball's postseason gets going.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Thursday's conference tournament schedule, scores

2021 conference tournament schedules