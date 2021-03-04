It hasn't been a great year for St. Joseph's, which entered the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the No. 13 seed in the 14-team event. But the Hawks got a nice bit of solace to take from the season on Wednesday as they advanced to Thursday's second round with a 72-66 win over Philadelphia Big Five rival La Salle, which had been seeded 12th. The victory gives St. Joseph's a 2-1 edge in the season series after the schools split their two earlier games.
St. Joseph's will meet No. 5 seed UMass next in one of four second round Atlantic 10 games set for Thursday. Among those in action will be No. 8 seed Richmond, which takes on No. 9 seed Duquesne. After a 4-0 start that included a win at Kentucky, Richmond rose to No. 19 in the AP poll, but the Spiders didn't last there and are entering the postseason at 13-7 (6-5 A-10).
They will be among several teams looking for a spark while making their postseason debuts Thursday as more leagues join the fray of conference tournament action. The Atlantic Sun, Missouri Valley and West Coast conferences are set to begin their tournaments as college basketball's postseason gets going.
By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.
Thursday's conference tournament schedule, scores
- ASUN: Quarterfinals
- Atlantic 10: Second round
- Big South: Semifinals
- Missouri Valley: First round
- Ohio Valley: Quarterfinals
- WCC: First round
SportsLine's proven model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks in the last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. Get winning college basketball picks right here.
2021 conference tournament schedules
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Championship Game, Time, TV
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 6,13
|March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond,/Dayton
|March 3-6, 14
|March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
|ASUN
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|March 3-7
|March 7, 2 p.m., ESPN
|Big East
|New York
|March 10-13
|March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 10-13
|March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4,7
|March 7, Noon, ESPN
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 10-14
|March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 9, 11-13
|March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 6-9
|March 9, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9
|March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
|Ivy League
|
|
|No Tournament in 2021
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-13
|March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 7, 11-13
|March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 4-7
|March 7, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6 & 9
|March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 3-6
|March 6, 8 p.m., ESPN2
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6, 10 & 14
|March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 5-8
|March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 6-9
|March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN2
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 5-8
|March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 4-6 & 8-9
|March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN