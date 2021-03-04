st-josephs.jpg
It hasn't been a great year for St. Joseph's, which entered the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the No. 13 seed in the 14-team event. But the Hawks got a nice bit of solace to take from the season on Wednesday as they advanced to Thursday's second round with a 72-66 win over Philadelphia Big Five rival La Salle, which had been seeded 12th. The victory gives St. Joseph's a 2-1 edge in the season series after the schools split their two earlier games.

St. Joseph's will meet No. 5 seed UMass next in one of four second round Atlantic 10 games set for Thursday. Among those in action will be No. 8 seed Richmond, which takes on No. 9 seed Duquesne. After a 4-0 start that included a win at Kentucky, Richmond rose to No. 19 in the AP poll, but the Spiders didn't last there and are entering the postseason at 13-7 (6-5 A-10).

They will be among several teams looking for a spark while making their postseason debuts Thursday as more leagues join the fray of conference tournament action. The Atlantic Sun, Missouri Valley and West Coast conferences are set to begin their tournaments as college basketball's postseason gets going.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Thursday's conference tournament schedule, scores

2021 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates Championship Game, Time, TV
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 11-14 March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 9-13 March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
America East Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 6,13 March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Atlantic 10 Richmond,/DaytonMarch 3-6, 14 March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
ASUN Jacksonville, Fla.March 3-7March 7, 2 p.m., ESPN
Big East New York March 10-13March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 10-13 March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4,7March 7, Noon, ESPN
Big Ten Indianapolis March 10-14 March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Big 12 Kansas City March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
Big West Anaheim March 9, 11-13 March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colonial Washington D.C. March 6-9March 9, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 9-13March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
Ivy League

No Tournament in 2021
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 9-13March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 11-13 March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 7, 11-13 March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 4-7March 7, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Mountain West Las Vegas March 10-13March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
Northeast Campus sites March 6 & 9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 3-6March 6, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 6, 10 & 14March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 10-14 March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
Southern Asheville, N.C March 5-8March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Southland Katy, Texas March 9-13 March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 6-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. March 5-8 March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WAC Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
West Coast Las Vegas March 4-6 & 8-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN