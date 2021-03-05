The first automatic qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Tournament will solidify their bids this weekend, which means a few conference tournaments are hosting huge games Friday. Most notable is the Ohio Valley, which saw its four highest seeds advance to the semifinals.

No. 1 seed Belmont will face No. 4 seed Jacksonville Sate Friday night for the chance to return to Saturday's final to defend its 2020 OVC tournament title. Jacksonville State reached this point by knocking out perennial OVC contender Murray State 68-65 in an overtime thriller Thursday night, while Belmont got here with a relatively painless 78-61 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday.

If the Bruins, who finished the regular season 18-2 in OVC play, do make the championship game on Saturday, they will play one of the teams they lost to as their undefeated run through the conference ended in the final week of the regular season. No. 2 seed Morehead State and No. 3 seed Eastern Kentucky are both enjoying their best seasons in recent memory and will square off in Friday's other semifinal.

The OVC is destined to be a one-bid league, which only serves to raise the stakes an create more drama as college basketball's postseason takes shape. By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as more teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Friday's conference tournament schedule, scores

2021 conference tournament schedules