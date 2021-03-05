dayton.jpg
The first automatic qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Tournament will solidify their bids this weekend, which means a few conference tournaments are hosting huge games Friday. Most notable is the Ohio Valley, which saw its four highest seeds advance to the semifinals.

No. 1 seed Belmont will face No. 4 seed Jacksonville Sate Friday night for the chance to return to Saturday's final to defend its 2020 OVC tournament title. Jacksonville State reached this point by knocking out perennial OVC contender Murray State 68-65 in an overtime thriller Thursday night, while Belmont got here with a relatively painless 78-61 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday.

If the Bruins, who finished the regular season 18-2 in OVC play, do make the championship game on Saturday, they will play one of the teams they lost to as their undefeated run through the conference ended in the final week of the regular season. No. 2 seed Morehead State and No. 3 seed Eastern Kentucky are both enjoying their best seasons in recent memory and will square off in Friday's other semifinal.

The OVC is destined to be a one-bid league, which only serves to raise the stakes an create more drama as college basketball's postseason takes shape. By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as more teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Friday's conference tournament schedule, scores

2021 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates Championship Game, Time, TV
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 11-14 March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 9-13 March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
America East Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 6,13 March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Atlantic 10 Richmond,/DaytonMarch 3-6, 14 March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
ASUN Jacksonville, Fla.March 3-7March 7, 2 p.m., ESPN
Big East New York March 10-13March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 10-13 March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4,7March 7, Noon, ESPN
Big Ten Indianapolis March 10-14 March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Big 12 Kansas City March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
Big West Anaheim March 9, 11-13 March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colonial Washington D.C. March 6-9March 9, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 9-13March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
Ivy League

No Tournament in 2021
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 9-13March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 11-13 March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 7, 11-13 March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 4-7March 7, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Mountain West Las Vegas March 10-13March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
Northeast Campus sites March 6 & 9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 3-6March 6, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 6, 10 & 14March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 10-14 March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
Southern Asheville, N.C March 5-8March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Southland Katy, Texas March 9-13 March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 6-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. March 5-8 March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WAC Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
West Coast Las Vegas March 4-6 & 8-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN