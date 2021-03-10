Gonzaga entered Tuesday night's West Coast Conference Tournament final against BYU with a perfect 25-0 record and just one win by fewer than 11 points. But the Cougars provided the Bulldogs with arguably their toughest test yet before the Zags ultimately emerged with an 88-78 victory.

The win capped a two-game run to an eighth WCC Tournament title in the last nine seasons for coach Mark Few's club. With this final victory over a BYU team that is projected as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, Gonzaga should feel safe as the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday approaching.

Gonzaga was one of five teams to secure an at-large bid to the Big Dance on Tuesday as the number of automatic bids handed out swelled from six to 11. Drexel, Cleveland State, Oral Roberts and Mount St. Mary's also locked up their spots Tuesday, with Oral Roberts completing a particularly dramatic 75-72 win over North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament final. ORU led 45-20 at halftime before surviving a furious rally from the Bison.

We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Tuesday's conference tournament schedule, scores

All times ET

2021 conference tournament schedules