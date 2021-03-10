Gonzaga entered Tuesday night's West Coast Conference Tournament final against BYU with a perfect 25-0 record and just one win by fewer than 11 points. But the Cougars provided the Bulldogs with arguably their toughest test yet before the Zags ultimately emerged with an 88-78 victory.
The win capped a two-game run to an eighth WCC Tournament title in the last nine seasons for coach Mark Few's club. With this final victory over a BYU team that is projected as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, Gonzaga should feel safe as the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday approaching.
Gonzaga was one of five teams to secure an at-large bid to the Big Dance on Tuesday as the number of automatic bids handed out swelled from six to 11. Drexel, Cleveland State, Oral Roberts and Mount St. Mary's also locked up their spots Tuesday, with Oral Roberts completing a particularly dramatic 75-72 win over North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament final. ORU led 45-20 at halftime before surviving a furious rally from the Bison.
We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.
Tuesday's conference tournament schedule, scores
All times ET
- ACC: First round
- Big West: First round
- Colonial: Championship -- No. 6 Drexel 63, No. 8 Elon 56
- Conference USA: First round
- Horizon League: Championship -- No. 1 Cleveland State 80, No. 3 Oakland 69
- MAAC: First round
- NEC: Championship -- No. 4 Mount St. Mary's 73, No. 2 Bryant 68
- Southland: First round
- Summit: Championship -- No. 4 Oral Roberts 75, No. 3 North Dakota State 72
- WCC: Championship -- No. 1 Gonzaga 88, No. 2 BYU 79.
2021 conference tournament schedules
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Championship Game, Time, TV
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 6,13
|March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond,/Dayton
|March 3-6, 14
|March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
|ASUN
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|March 3-7
|Liberty (23-5)
|Big East
|New York
|March 10-13
|March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 10-13
|March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4,7
|Winthrop (23-1)
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 10-14
|March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 9, 11-13
|March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 6-9
|Drexel (12-7)
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9
|Cleveland State (19-7)
|Ivy League
|
|
|No Tournament in 2021
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-13
|March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 11-13
|March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 4-7
|Loyola Chicago (24-4)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6 & 9
|Mount St. Mary's (12-10)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 3-6
|Morehead State (23-7)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6, 10 & 14
|March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 5-8
|UNCG (21-8)
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 6-9
|Oral Roberts (16-10)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 5-8
|Appalachian State (17-11)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 4-6 & 8-9
|Gonzaga (26-0)