The first ticket to the NCAA Tournament got punched on Friday, two days day earlier than expected, as Liberty secured its spot in the Big Dance due to a fortuitous set of circumstances for the Flames in the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

Liberty won its Atlantic Sun Tournament semifinal game against Stetson on Friday to advance to Sunday's championship game. While that game will still represent a chance for the program to hang a third straight league tournament title banner, it will be heading to the NCAA Tournament on the merits of its regular-season league title, even if it loses.

That's because its opponent for Sunday's league title game, North Alabama, is not yet eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament as it continues its transition from Division II to Division I. Because of that, if North Alabama wins the Atlantic Sun tournament, the league's automatic bid to the Big Dance reverts to the regular-season champion (Liberty). So, win or lose on Sunday, Liberty will be appearing in consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history.

The Flames made it as a No. 12 seed in 2019, which was the last year the event was held, and knocked off No. 5 seed Mississippi State in the first round. They would have made it again last season if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. North Alabama will be eligible for the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

You don't have to wait until the field of 68 is announced to fill out your brackets. Play Conference Bracket Challenge presented by Hertz and pick the tournaments for a $10,000 cash prize or start a pool and compete against friends. No purchase necessary, see Rules for details.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as more teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Friday's conference tournament schedule, scores

SportsLine's proven model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks in the last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. Get winning college basketball picks right here.

2021 conference tournament schedules