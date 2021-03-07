Liberty secured the first NCAA Tournament bid on Friday via on a technicality that renders the outcome of Sunday's ASUN championship game moot on the basis of its opponent, North Alabama, not yet being eligible for the Big Dance as it completes the transition to Division I. So that meant Saturday night's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament final between No. 1 seed Belmont and No. 2 seed Morehead State would be the first time a team would enjoy an on-court celebration for securing a bid.

Morehead State earned its celebration with an impressive 86-71 win over the Bruins as the Eagles secured their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2011. The victory completes a turnaround for the program under coach Preston Spradlin, who first took over as the interim coach in the 2016-17 after Sean Woods was fired after allegations of abuse against players.

The Eagles cycled down in Spradlin's first three seasons with the full-time gig, but they cycled up in a big way this year, thanks in large part to OVC Freshman of the Year Johni Broome. The 6-10 forward shined again Saturday, leading all scorers with 27 points while also pulling down 12 rebounds. Belmont (26-4) once boasted a decent at-large resume. But after dropping its final two regular season games, Saturday's loss marked three defeats in last five games and likely spelled the end of the Bruins' hopes to go dancing.

But Morehead State looked like it could be a potent force in the NCAA Tournament on the OVC's behalf, and if history is is any indication, the Eagles will be a tough out. The last time they made it a decade ago, they knocked off No. 4 seed Louisville in a thrilling first round upset.

