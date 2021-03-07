Winthrop completed a dominant run through the Big South on Sunday, when the top-seeded Eagles knocked off No. 3 seed Campbell 80-51 in the Big South Tournament title game to lock up the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The victory makes Winthrop 23-1 entering the Big Dance, with its only loss a 2-point defeat against UNC Asheville that occurred on Jan. 29.

Even if the Eagles lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament -- they are a projected No. 13 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology -- this will still go down as perhaps the best team in school history. No Winthrop team has ever lost fewer than five games in a season, and the most these Eagles can finish with is two.

The historic success is a credit to ninth-year coach Pat Kelsey, who will be making his second NCAA Tournament appearance with the program after Winthrop made it as a No. 13 seed in 2017 and lost to Butler in the first round. The program did win a game in the NCAA Tournament back in 2007 under Gregg Marshall, though, and whoever draws the Eagles in the first round should be on high alert.

With three seniors and a junior as its four leading scorers, Winthrop is a veteran team. It's also a deep team, as evidence by the fact that Kelsey deployed 11 players in the first half of Sunday's win over Campbell.

You don't have to wait until the field of 68 is announced to fill out your brackets. Play Conference Bracket Challenge presented by Hertz and pick the tournaments for a $10,000 cash prize or start a pool and compete against friends. No purchase necessary, see Rules for details.

We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Sunday's conference tournament schedule, scores

ASUN : Championship

: Championship Big South : Championship

: Championship Colonial : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Missouri Valley : Championship

: Championship Southern : Semifinals

: Semifinals Sun Belt: Semifinals

SportsLine's proven model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks in the last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. Get winning college basketball picks right here.

2021 conference tournament schedules