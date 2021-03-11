The stage is set for a cinderella showdown in the Patriot League final on Sunday after No. 9 seed Loyola (Maryland) completed an unlikely run to the conference tournament title game on Wednesday by beating No. 4 seed Army 67-63 in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Colgate won the other semifinal over No. 6 seed Bucknell 105-75.

Loyola got a nice break last week when its scheduled first round game in the Patriot League Tournament against Holy Cross was canceled. But the Greyhounds have earned what's come their way since, beginning with a 76-68 win over No. 1 seed Navy on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

For a team that finished its conference-only regular season just 4-10, Loyola's run to the title game is a surprise, especially considering that the program has endured seven straight losing seasons since joining the Patriot League. Even though that sub .500 streak will likely continue, the Greyhounds' postseason success could generate some momentum moving forward.

