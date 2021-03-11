gonzaga-6.jpg
The stage is set for a cinderella showdown in the Patriot League final on Sunday after No. 9 seed Loyola (Maryland) completed an unlikely run to the conference tournament title game on Wednesday by beating No. 4 seed Army 67-63 in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Colgate won the other semifinal over No. 6 seed Bucknell 105-75.

Loyola got a nice break last week when its scheduled first round game in the Patriot League Tournament against Holy Cross was canceled. But the Greyhounds have earned what's come their way since, beginning with a 76-68 win over No. 1 seed Navy on Saturday in the quarterfinals. 

For a team that finished its conference-only regular season just 4-10, Loyola's run to the title game is a surprise, especially considering that the program has endured seven straight losing seasons since joining the Patriot League. Even though that sub .500 streak will likely continue, the Greyhounds' postseason success could generate some momentum moving forward.

We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Wednesday's conference tournament schedule, scores

All times ET

2021 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates Championship Game, Time, TV
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 11-14 March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 9-13 March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
America East Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 6,13 March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Atlantic 10 Richmond,/DaytonMarch 3-6, 14 March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
ASUN Jacksonville, Fla.March 3-7Liberty (23-5)
Big East New York March 10-13March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 10-13 March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4,7Winthrop (23-1)
Big Ten Indianapolis March 10-14 March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Big 12 Kansas City March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
Big West Anaheim March 9, 11-13 March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colonial Washington D.C. March 6-9Drexel (12-7)
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 9-13March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9Cleveland State (19-7)
Ivy League

No Tournament in 2021
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 9-13March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 11-13 March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 11-13 March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 4-7Loyola Chicago (24-4)
Mountain West Las Vegas March 10-13March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
Northeast Campus sites March 6 & 9Mount St. Mary's (12-10)
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 3-6Morehead State (23-7)
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 6, 10 & 14March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 10-14 March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
Southern Asheville, N.C March 5-8UNCG (21-8)
Southland Katy, Texas March 9-13 March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 6-9Oral Roberts (16-10)
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. March 5-8 Appalachian State (17-11)
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WAC Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
West Coast Las Vegas March 4-6 & 8-9Gonzaga (26-0)