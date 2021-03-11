The stage is set for a cinderella showdown in the Patriot League final on Sunday after No. 9 seed Loyola (Maryland) completed an unlikely run to the conference tournament title game on Wednesday by beating No. 4 seed Army 67-63 in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Colgate won the other semifinal over No. 6 seed Bucknell 105-75.
Loyola got a nice break last week when its scheduled first round game in the Patriot League Tournament against Holy Cross was canceled. But the Greyhounds have earned what's come their way since, beginning with a 76-68 win over No. 1 seed Navy on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
For a team that finished its conference-only regular season just 4-10, Loyola's run to the title game is a surprise, especially considering that the program has endured seven straight losing seasons since joining the Patriot League. Even though that sub .500 streak will likely continue, the Greyhounds' postseason success could generate some momentum moving forward.
You don't have to wait until the field of 68 is announced to fill out your brackets. Play Conference Bracket Challenge presented by Hertz and pick the tournaments for a $10,000 cash prize or start a pool and compete against friends. No purchase necessary, see Rules for details.
We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.
Wednesday's conference tournament schedule, scores
All times ET
- ACC: Second round
- Big East: First round
- Big Sky: First round
- Big Ten: First round
- Big 12: First round
- Conference USA: Second round
- MAAC: Quarterfinals
- Mountain West: First round
- Patriot: Quarterfinals
- Pac-12: First round
- Patriot League: Semifinals (CBS Sports Network)
- SEC: First round
- Southland: Second round
SportsLine's proven model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks in the last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. Get winning college basketball picks right here.
2021 conference tournament schedules
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Championship Game, Time, TV
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 6,13
|March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond,/Dayton
|March 3-6, 14
|March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
|ASUN
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|March 3-7
|Liberty (23-5)
|Big East
|New York
|March 10-13
|March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 10-13
|March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4,7
|Winthrop (23-1)
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 10-14
|March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 9, 11-13
|March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 6-9
|Drexel (12-7)
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9
|Cleveland State (19-7)
|Ivy League
|
|
|No Tournament in 2021
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-13
|March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 11-13
|March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 4-7
|Loyola Chicago (24-4)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6 & 9
|Mount St. Mary's (12-10)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 3-6
|Morehead State (23-7)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6, 10 & 14
|March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 5-8
|UNCG (21-8)
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 6-9
|Oral Roberts (16-10)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 5-8
|Appalachian State (17-11)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 4-6 & 8-9
|Gonzaga (26-0)