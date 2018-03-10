Conference USA championship: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

Headlines were aplenty last fall when five-star Class of 2017 big man Mitchell Robinson, the prized recruit for Rick Stansbury's Western Kentucky team, left the program and opted to spend the year prepping for the NBA Draft. And while he could've been an impact star at the C-USA level, the Hilltoppers have barely missed a beat in his absence.

WKU has remained a legitimate contender in the league and will play for the automatic NCAA Tournament berth on Saturday in the league tournament title game against Marshall.

How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Marshall



Date: Saturday, March 10



Saturday, March 10 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Where: FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in Frisco, Texas



FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in Frisco, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers like fuboTV and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers.

Odds and analysis



Analysis: WKU, which entered the postseason as a No. 3 seed, knocked out No. 6 seed UAB and No. 2 seed Old Dominion to position itself to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Will the Hilltoppers get it done against No. 4 seed Marshall?

Marshall was swept by Western Kentucky in the regular season -- both by double digits -- but enters Saturday having rolled through the postseason by posting back-to-back double-digit wins. I expect it to be a tight one with the stakes of an automatic Big Dance berth on the line.

