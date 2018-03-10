Conference USA championship: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
Western Kentucky faces Marshall with an auto bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line Saturday
Headlines were aplenty last fall when five-star Class of 2017 big man Mitchell Robinson, the prized recruit for Rick Stansbury's Western Kentucky team, left the program and opted to spend the year prepping for the NBA Draft. And while he could've been an impact star at the C-USA level, the Hilltoppers have barely missed a beat in his absence.
WKU has remained a legitimate contender in the league and will play for the automatic NCAA Tournament berth on Saturday in the league tournament title game against Marshall.
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Marshall
- Date: Saturday, March 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in Frisco, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers like fuboTV (try for free) and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check SportsLine's college basketball pick sheet for yourall your daily odds.
Analysis: WKU, which entered the postseason as a No. 3 seed, knocked out No. 6 seed UAB and No. 2 seed Old Dominion to position itself to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Will the Hilltoppers get it done against No. 4 seed Marshall?
Marshall was swept by Western Kentucky in the regular season -- both by double digits -- but enters Saturday having rolled through the postseason by posting back-to-back double-digit wins. I expect it to be a tight one with the stakes of an automatic Big Dance berth on the line.
-
Coaching changes tracker: Ollie out
UConn has fired Kevin Ollie; will Rhode Island's Dan Hurley wind up taking the job? Should...
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Jayhawks swept two regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers
-
Big East Tournament: Bracket, scores
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Providence vs. Villanova game 10,000 time...
-
How to watch ACC Tournament finals
North Carolina, the defending NCAA champion but a No. 6 seed in Brooklyn, upended Duke
-
Mizzou's Barnett arrested for DWI
Barnett's incident comes on the heels of Mizzou's early ouster in the SEC Tournament