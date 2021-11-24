Who's Playing

No. 19 Auburn @ No. 22 Connecticut

Current Records: Auburn 3-0; Connecticut 4-0

What to Know

The #19 Auburn Tigers will take on the #22 Connecticut Huskies at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Auburn beat the South Florida Bulls 58-52 last Friday. The top scorers for the Tigers were guard K.D. Johnson (15 points) and guard Zep Jasper (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Huskies entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats and carried off an 87-63 win. Connecticut's guard Tyrese Martin was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The wins brought Auburn up to 3-0 and UConn to 4-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Auburn ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with eight on average. UConn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with seven blocked shots per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won both of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last seven years.

Dec 23, 2017 - Auburn 89 vs. Connecticut 64

Dec 23, 2016 - Auburn 70 vs. Connecticut 67

Injury Report for Connecticut

Corey Floyd Jr.: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Auburn