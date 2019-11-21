Connecticut vs. Buffalo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 2-1; Buffalo 2-1

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, UConn has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Huskies sidestepped the Florida Gators for a 62-59 victory. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: G Christian Vital (15), F Tyler Polley (15), F Josh Carlton (13), and G Alterique Gilbert (10).

Meanwhile, Buffalo strolled past the Harvard Crimson with points to spare, taking the game 88-76.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.