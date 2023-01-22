Who's Playing

Butler @ Connecticut

Current Records: Butler 11-9; Connecticut 15-5

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 0-5 against the #15 Connecticut Huskies since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Bulldogs and UConn will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at XL Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Butler has to be hurting after a devastating 73-52 loss at the hands of the Creighton Bluejays last Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by guard Simas Lukosius, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Huskies were just a bucket shy of a victory this past Wednesday and fell 67-66 to the Seton Hall Pirates. Connecticut's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jordan Hawkins, who had 13 points along with six boards.

Butler have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Butler is now 11-9 while UConn sits at 15-5. The Bulldogs are 5-3 after losses this season, the Huskies 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last nine years.