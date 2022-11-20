Who's Playing

Delaware State @ No. 25 Connecticut

Current Records: Delaware State 1-3; Connecticut 4-0

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are on the road again Sunday and play against the #25 Connecticut Huskies at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at XL Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while Delaware State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 70-65 to the Columbia Lions.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UConn at home against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks this past Friday as the team secured an 86-50 victory. Connecticut's forward Adama Sanogo was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

Delaware State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 32-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Delaware State's loss took them down to 1-3 while Connecticut's win pulled them up to 4-0. A win for Delaware State would reverse both their bad luck and Connecticut's good luck. We'll see if Delaware State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Huskies keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.30

Odds

The Huskies are a big 32-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.