Connecticut vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Connecticut vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Florida (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 1-1; Florida 1-1
Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Florida 19-15
What to Know
The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at XL Center.
Neither Florida nor the Towson Tigers could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Saint Joseph's Hawks took down Connecticut 96-87. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Connecticut was the far and away favorite.
The Gators will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
