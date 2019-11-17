Connecticut vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Florida (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 1-1; Florida 1-1

Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Florida 19-15

What to Know

The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at XL Center.

Neither Florida nor the Towson Tigers could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Saint Joseph's Hawks took down Connecticut 96-87. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Connecticut was the far and away favorite.

The Gators will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.