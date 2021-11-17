Who's Playing

LIU @ No. 24 Connecticut

Current Records: LIU 0-2; Connecticut 2-0

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The #24 Connecticut Huskies should still be feeling good after a victory, while LIU will be looking to regain their footing.

The Sharks were expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 84-60 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Ty Flowers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why UConn was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Coppin State Eagles 89-54 at home. The Huskies' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jalen Gaffney led the charge as he had 11 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

The Sharks are now 0-2 while UConn sits at a mirror-image 2-0. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LIU is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 72.9 on average. On the other hand, UConn ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 64.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.